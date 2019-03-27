JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period.

JPME stock opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

