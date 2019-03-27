JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$228.00” Price Target for Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $228.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.93.

AAPL opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $939.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 2,255 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 321,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,045,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $563,687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 157,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

