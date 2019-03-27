Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 307.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15,162.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,344,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303,240 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $119.79 and a 12-month high of $177.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $1.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

