Joint Ventures (JOINT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $427.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 27.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $23,018.00 and approximately $427.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00410249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.01610085 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00229210 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,878,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

