Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,279 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,279 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

