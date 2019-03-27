John P. Mcginnis Sells 2,357 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Stock

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) insider John P. Mcginnis sold 2,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $141,749.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE NFG opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.88.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $490.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

