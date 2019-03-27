Jibrel Network Market Cap Hits $7.77 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $7.77 million and $87,787.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $742.10 or 0.18200680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00059879 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00001345 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,259,688 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinrail and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

