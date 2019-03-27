Jenoptik (JEN) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($37.79) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.50 ($36.63).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €32.76 ($38.09) on Tuesday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a twelve month high of €39.54 ($45.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

