Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s FY2020 Earnings (KGFHY)

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KGFHY. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

