Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nutanix Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NTNX)

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutanix in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Difucci now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.79). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nutanix’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.83% and a negative net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $335.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.04 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

NTNX stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,248,000 after buying an additional 140,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $57,947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,238,000 after buying an additional 2,179,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $408,940.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,940.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,170 shares of company stock worth $4,880,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.