Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BAVARIAN NORDIC/S’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BVNRY)

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of BVNRY opened at $7.10 on Monday. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of novel vaccines for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases and cancer. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUN and IMVANE names. It is also developing MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; and MVA-BN HPV that is in preclinical development stage to treat human papillomavirus.

