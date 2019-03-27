Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Earns Hold Rating from Mizuho

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday.

The analysts wrote, “We raise our PT to $147 from $137 based on two recent positive catalysts: approval of Sunosi (solriamfetol for excessive sleepiness), and last night’s positive data in the Phase III trial of JZP-258 (low sodium Xyrem). Both these events were largely expected and we reiterate our Neutral rating on JAZZ.””

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $201.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $476.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $933,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $121,923.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,668 shares of company stock worth $1,606,567. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $14,832,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $82,304,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,012 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 577,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,596,000 after acquiring an additional 157,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

