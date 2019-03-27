Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (FCVT)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 125.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.50% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCVT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000.

FCVT opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

