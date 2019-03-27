Jadestone Energy (JSE) Downgraded to Hold at GMP Securities

GMP Securities downgraded shares of Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
CVE:JSE opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.47 million and a PE ratio of -24.29. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$0.87.
About Jadestone Energy
