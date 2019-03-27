Jadestone Energy (JSE) Downgraded to Hold at GMP Securities

GMP Securities downgraded shares of Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

CVE:JSE opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.47 million and a PE ratio of -24.29. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$0.87.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

