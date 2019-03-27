Itafos (TSE:MBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/itafos-mbc-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-67.html.

About Itafos (TSE:MBC)

Itafos, formerly MBAC Fertilizer Corp, is a Canada-based company, which is a producer of phosphate-based fertilizers and related products. The Company operates in the business of fertilizer operations, management, marketing and finance. The Company owns and operates the Itafos-Arraias SSP Operations, which consists of an integrated fertilizer producing facility comprised of a phosphate mine, a mill, a beneficiation plant, a sulphuric acid plant, an SSP plant and a granulation plant and related infrastructure located in central Brazil.

