ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (DGRO) Position Cut by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,143,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,152,000 after buying an additional 1,379,956 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,916,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,302,000 after acquiring an additional 427,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,012,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after purchasing an additional 394,466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,457,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,530,000 after purchasing an additional 342,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,729,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,386,000 after purchasing an additional 233,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a 12 month low of $530.00 and a 12 month high of $689.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2179 dividend. This is an increase from ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

