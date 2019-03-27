iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.
Shares of IJS opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.72 and a one year high of $174.26.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
