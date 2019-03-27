iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,463,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,384,000.

IVE opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $118.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.6411 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

