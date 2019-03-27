iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3537 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

