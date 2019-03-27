iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Holdings Lifted by Financial Partners Capital Management LLC

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

QUAL opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

