Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post sales of $43.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.79 million and the highest is $44.40 million. Irhythm Technologies posted sales of $30.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $205.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.20 million to $206.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $269.74 million, with estimates ranging from $264.97 million to $277.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Irhythm Technologies has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $98.37.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 20,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,717,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick Sung sold 9,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $762,074.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,353 in the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,858,000 after purchasing an additional 105,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 54.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,816,000 after purchasing an additional 473,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 54.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,350,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,816,000 after acquiring an additional 473,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,901,000 after acquiring an additional 229,090 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

