IQE’s (IQE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

LON IQE opened at GBX 66.30 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.10 million and a P/E ratio of 51.00. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

