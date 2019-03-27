Investors Sell Shares of The Coca-Cola (KO) on Strength (KO)

Traders sold shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $59.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $103.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.97 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, The Coca-Cola had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. The Coca-Cola traded up $0.10 for the day and closed at $46.03

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $198.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

