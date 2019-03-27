Investors Sell Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) on Strength (LQD)

Investors sold shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) on strength during trading on Monday. $106.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $241.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $135.35 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.24 for the day and closed at $118.79

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3584 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

