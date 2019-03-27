Investors Sell Intuit (INTU) on Strength (INTU)

Traders sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on strength during trading on Monday. $91.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $125.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.83 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Intuit had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Intuit traded up $1.15 for the day and closed at $253.83

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

In related news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total value of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total value of $228,073.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Intuit by 17,362.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,997,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,319,968,000 after acquiring an additional 704,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,455,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,388,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,871,000 after acquiring an additional 297,945 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

