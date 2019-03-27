Investors Buy Raytheon (RTN) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) on weakness during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $87.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $39.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.96 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Raytheon had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Raytheon traded down ($1.09) for the day and closed at $179.82Specifically, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total value of $643,693.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,237.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $752,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,211 shares of company stock worth $3,498,188. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTN. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

