Investors Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $166.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $81.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $85.39 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded down ($0.63) for the day and closed at $82.29

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

The company has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth C. Frazier sold 92,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $7,435,827.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,812,585.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 902,060 shares of company stock valued at $71,976,571. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

