Investors Buy Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $237.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $109.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $127.49 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Cisco Systems had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Cisco Systems traded down ($0.09) for the day and closed at $53.14

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $254.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

