Investors purchased shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $2,148.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,084.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.50 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Apple had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Apple traded down ($2.31) for the day and closed at $188.74

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.93.

Get Apple alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $918.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Buy Apple (AAPL) on Weakness” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/investors-buy-apple-aapl-on-weakness.html.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.