InvestFeed Reaches Market Capitalization of $46,257.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. One InvestFeed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Gatecoin and YoBit. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $46,257.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00412411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.01608490 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00230983 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00001297 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

