Investar (ISTR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Investar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

ISTR opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Investar has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Investar had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,163. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,383 shares of company stock valued at $174,635. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Investar by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Investar by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 127,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

