Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Holdings Lifted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/invesco-preferred-etf-pgx-holdings-lifted-by-castle-rock-wealth-management-llc.html.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.