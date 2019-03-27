Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

