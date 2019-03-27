Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,164,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $200,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total value of $16,968,507.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $1,016,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $255.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $260.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Intuit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.05 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.16.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

