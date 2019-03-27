Intrepid Potash (IPI) Shares Up 5.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.88. 692,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 581,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Specifically, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph G. Montoya sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,950 shares in the company, valued at $266,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 417,370 shares of company stock worth $1,342,048 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

The stock has a market cap of $507.66 million, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

