Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (IDXG) Receives $3.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.31.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
IDXG stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.60. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.78.
About Interpace Diagnostics Group
Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc is an bioinformatics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic test and pathology services. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment; ThyGenX and PathFinderTG which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.