Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (IDXG) Receives $3.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

IDXG stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.60. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc is an bioinformatics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic test and pathology services. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment; ThyGenX and PathFinderTG which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.