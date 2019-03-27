International Paper Co (IP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 853,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,968,000 after buying an additional 58,381 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 194,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of International Paper by 8.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 220,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 19.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

IP stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 30.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $429,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $433,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,760 shares of company stock worth $4,016,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/international-paper-co-ip-shares-sold-by-brown-advisory-inc.html.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.