InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.78 on May 14th

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) declared a semiannual dividend on Wednesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.781 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.64.

InterContinental Hotels Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. InterContinental Hotels Group has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

IHG opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IHG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

