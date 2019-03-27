Instructure Inc (INST) Holdings Boosted by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.52% of Instructure worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Instructure by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,779,000 after buying an additional 108,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,474,000 after purchasing an additional 120,573 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,575,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,113,000 after purchasing an additional 391,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,474,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

INST opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. Instructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Instructure had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Instructure Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

