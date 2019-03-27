Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,419 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSIT opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

