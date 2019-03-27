Insider Selling: Dropbox Inc (DBX) CFO Sells 13,731 Shares of Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $296,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ajay Vashee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Thursday, January 24th, Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $320,206.92.

On Friday, December 28th, Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $288,351.00.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 2,970,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,480. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a PE ratio of -16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dropbox Inc has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.64 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 77.19% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dropbox to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 329,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $20,495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $1,920,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,737,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,224,000 after buying an additional 2,357,568 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Dropbox Inc (DBX) CFO Sells 13,731 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/insider-selling-dropbox-inc-dbx-cfo-sells-13731-shares-of-stock-2.html.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.