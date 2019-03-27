Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Director Sells 2,823 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $226,715.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,105.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 1,430,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,730. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Agilent Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

