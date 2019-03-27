Insider Selling: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) CEO Sells 29,592 Shares of Stock

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,018,556.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,156,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.37 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AJRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,860,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,253,000 after acquiring an additional 536,697 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4,906.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 327,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 320,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,346,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,710,000 after purchasing an additional 200,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,710,000 after purchasing an additional 200,087 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

