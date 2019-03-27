Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA) Director Purchases C$13,000.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Director Shane Weir acquired 20,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$715,000.

Shane Weir also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 24th, Shane Weir acquired 10,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Shane Weir acquired 6,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,080.00.

Shares of TSE MBA opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2.50. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of CIBT Education Group from C$1.63 to C$1.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/insider-buying-cibt-education-group-inc-mba-director-purchases-c13000-00-in-stock.html.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.