Insider Buying: Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM) Insider Purchases 1,350,000 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Steven Smith purchased 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($35,280.28).

Steven Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Steven Smith purchased 1,500,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

BOOM stock opened at GBX 2.53 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Audioboom Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The stock has a market cap of $32.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21.

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

