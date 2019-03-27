Insider Buying: Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Director Purchases 1,225 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. purchased 1,225 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,198.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $97,193.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. 3,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.96. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Transport Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 386,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 321,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 343,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,822,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,550,000 after acquiring an additional 152,528 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

