InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of InnerWorkings worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,364,000 after buying an additional 93,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,960,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,364,000 after buying an additional 93,135 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,516,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 126,947 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,189,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 208,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 101,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other InnerWorkings news, EVP Oren B. Azar purchased 10,000 shares of InnerWorkings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $106,867.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. InnerWorkings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

INWK stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.25). InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Equities research analysts expect that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

