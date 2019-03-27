Informa PLC (INF) Receives GBX 870.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Informa PLC (LON:INF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 870.67 ($11.38).

A number of research firms have weighed in on INF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.56) target price (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.41)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of Informa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

LON:INF traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 731.80 ($9.56). The stock had a trading volume of 462,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 869.60 ($11.36).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.05. Informa’s payout ratio is 1.12%.

Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

