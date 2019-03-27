Indicoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,170.00 (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Indicoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indicoin has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Indicoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indicoin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017599 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00061059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000613 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000765 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Indicoin Token Profile

Indicoin (CRYPTO:INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in

Indicoin Token Trading

Indicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.