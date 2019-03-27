IMPINJ (PI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ PI opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.51 million, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.26.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at $8,987,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,885,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88,314 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in IMPINJ in the third quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in IMPINJ in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

